Apollo Global price target raised to $163 from $146 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Apollo Global (APO) to $163 from $146 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported better than expected financial results. The firm sees an addition to S&P 500 as “the next major catalyst,” noting that it looks for the S&P 500 addition to come on December 6 or in early March or as a result of three pending mergers. The firm also notes that it increased its Q4, 2025 and 2026 EPS estimates to $2.02, $8.80 and $10.33, respectively, from $1.77, $8.05 and $9.37, due mainly to a higher SRE forecast.

