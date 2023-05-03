News & Insights

Commodities
APO

Apollo Global nears deal to buy Arconic - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

May 03, 2023 — 09:03 pm EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N is nearing a deal to buy industrial-parts manufacturer Arconic ARNC.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is set to value Arconic at $30 a share, or roughly $3 billion, the report said.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO
ARNC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.