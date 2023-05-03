Apollo Global nears deal to buy Arconic - WSJ

May 3 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N is nearing a deal to buy industrial-parts manufacturer Arconic ARNC.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is set to value Arconic at $30 a share, or roughly $3 billion, the report said.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

