APOLLO GLOBAL MGMT ($APO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $2.22 per share, beating estimates of $1.91 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $955,000,000, missing estimates of $4,406,223,303 by $-3,451,223,303.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $APO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

APOLLO GLOBAL MGMT Insider Trading Activity

APOLLO GLOBAL MGMT insiders have traded $APO stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON D BLACK has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $173,477,023 .

. JAMES C ZELTER (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $97,964,885 .

. SCOTT KLEINMAN (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $86,835,230 .

. MARTIN KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,599,684 .

. WHITNEY CHATTERJEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $1,074,851 .

. LOUIS-JACQUES TANGUY (Chief Acct. Off. & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $441,250

PAULINE RICHARDS purchased 2,351 shares for an estimated $246,657

MITRA O'NEILL purchased 923 shares for an estimated $100,053

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

APOLLO GLOBAL MGMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 467 institutional investors add shares of APOLLO GLOBAL MGMT stock to their portfolio, and 431 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.