Apollo Global Management's shares surge on resignation of CEO Black

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N shares surged more than 5% on Tuesday, as investors viewed the resignation of CEO Leon Black, following an investigation into his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as bolstering the private equity firm's fundraising efforts.

The independent review, conducted by law firm Dechert LLP, found Black was not involved in Epstein's criminal activities. But it concluded Black paid Epstein $158 million for advice on tax and estate planning and related services between 2012 and 2017, a decision that Black said he regretted.

Apollo executives had warned in October that some investors had paused their commitments to the buyout firm's funds as they awaited the review's findings.

Analysts said on Tuesday the conclusion of the review and Apollo co-founder Marc Rowan taking over from Black as CEO could prompt some investors to proceed with commitments to Apollo's funds that they had previously suspended.

"The news does clear much uncertainty," Citi analysts wrote in a note. "We view the update collectively as a net positive for investors, but potentially not yet enough closure to fully step in."

Despite Tuesday's rise, Apollo shares are down 10% over the last 12 months. By comparison, shares of peers Blackstone Group Inc BX.N and KKR & Co Inc KKR.N are up 5% and 29%, respectively.

