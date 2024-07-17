Apollo Global Management's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 5%

Below is a dividend history chart for APO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) is currently down about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are off about 2.8%.
