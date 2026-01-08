Apollo Global Management's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 4.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of APO.PRA shares, versus APO:
Below is a dividend history chart for APO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are up about 2.2%.
Also see: Best High Dividend Stocks
ICVX Videos
FANG YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.