Markets
APO.PRA

Apollo Global Management's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 4.5%

January 08, 2026 — 02:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.3752), with shares changing hands as low as $74.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, APO.PRA was trading at a 51.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.34% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.5052 - 0.6062.

The chart below shows the one year performance of APO.PRA shares, versus APO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for APO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

APO.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) is currently up about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are up about 2.2%.

Also see:
 Best High Dividend Stocks
 ICVX Videos
 FANG YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best High Dividend Stocks-> ICVX Videos-> FANG YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APO.PRA
APO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.