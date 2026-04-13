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APO.PRA

Apollo Global Management's Series A Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/15/26

April 13, 2026 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 4/15/26, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8438, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of APO.PRA's recent share price of $56.92, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of APO.PRA to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when APO.PRA shares open for trading on 4/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.06%, which compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of APO.PRA shares, versus APO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for APO.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8438 on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

APO.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) makes up 18.29% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1.2% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding APO).

In Monday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) is currently up about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are up about 4.8%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Technology Shares
 CSGP Historical Stock Prices
 Stock Splits

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Technology Shares-> CSGP Historical Stock Prices-> Stock Splits-> More articles by this source->

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APO.PRA
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