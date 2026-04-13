Apollo Global Management's Series A Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/15/26

Below is a dividend history chart for APO.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8438 on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) makes up 18.29% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1.2% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding APO).
In Monday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) is currently up about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are up about 4.8%.
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