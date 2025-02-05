News & Insights

APO.PRA

Apollo Global Management's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory

February 05, 2025 — 02:16 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.3752), with shares changing hands as low as $82.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.51% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, APO.PRA was trading at a 69.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.17% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.5052 - 0.6062.

Below is a dividend history chart for APO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) is currently up about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are up about 1%.

