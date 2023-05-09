Apollo Global Management's Series B Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.375% Series B Preferred Shares (Symbol: AAM.PRB) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $23.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.47% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AAM.PRB was trading at a 0.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.96% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of AAM.PRB shares, versus APO:
Below is a dividend history chart for AAM.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.375% Series B Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.375% Series B Preferred Shares (Symbol: AAM.PRB) is currently off about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are up about 1.4%.
