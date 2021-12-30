Apollo Global Management's Series B Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc Class A's 6.375% Series B Preferred Shares (Symbol: APO.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $26.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.23% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, APO.PRB was trading at a 6.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.59% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for APO.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc Class A's 6.375% Series B Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc Class A's 6.375% Series B Preferred Shares (Symbol: APO.PRB) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are up about 1.2%.

