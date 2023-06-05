Apollo Global Management's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.375% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: AAM.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $24.06 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.81% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AAM.PRA was trading at a 1.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.13% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

In Monday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.375% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: AAM.PRA) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are up about 1%.

