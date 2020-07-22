Markets
Apollo Global Management's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc Class A's 6.375% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: APO.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $26.38 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.95% in the "Investment Brokerages" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, APO.PRA was trading at a 6.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.18% in the "Investment Brokerages" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for APO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc Class A's 6.375% Series A Preferred Shares:

APO.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc Class A's 6.375% Series A Preferred Shares (Symbol: APO.PRA) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are off about 0.5%.

