Spartan Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by Apollo Global Management targeting the North American energy industry, lowered the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Friday.



The New York, NY-based company now plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. The company had previously filed to offer 40 million units at the same price. Each unit now consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Each unit previously contained one-third of a warrant. At the revised deal size, Spartan Acquisition II will raise -38% less in proceeds than previously anticipated.



The company is led by CEO and Director Geoffrey Strong, who is a Senior Partner at Apollo; CFO and CAO James Crossen, who serves as the CFO for Private Equity and Real Assets at Apollo; and Chairman John MacWilliams, a Senior Advisor at Apollo. Apollo's previous SPAC, Spartan Energy Acquisition, went public in August 2018 and completed its acquisition of EV auto developer Fisker (FSR; +70% from $10 offer price) this past October. Spartan Acquisition II plans to focus on opportunities aligned with energy transition and sustainability themes.



Spartan Acquisition II was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE but has not selected a symbol yet (RC ticker: SPARU.RC). Citi, Credit Suisse, Cowen, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Apollo Global Management's second SPAC Spartan Acquisition II lowers deal size by 38% ahead of $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.