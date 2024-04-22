News & Insights

Markets
ATH.PRE

Apollo Global Management's Prefferred Shares Series E Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

April 22, 2024 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 7.750% Dep Sh Rate Reset Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser E (Symbol: ATH.PRE) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9375), with shares changing hands as low as $25.77 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.83% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ATH.PRE was trading at a 3.72% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.87% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH.PRE shares, versus APO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ATH.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 7.750% Dep Sh Rate Reset Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser E:

ATH.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 7.750% Dep Sh Rate Reset Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser E (Symbol: ATH.PRE) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are up about 2.4%.

Also see:
 Oversold Dividend Stocks
 IDAI Average Annual Return
 RBB Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATH.PRE
APO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.