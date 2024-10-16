Apollo Global Management's Preffered Shares Series D Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 4.875% Dep Sh Rate Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser D (Symbol: ATH.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $20.22 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.30% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, ATH.PRD was trading at a 18.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.43% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for ATH.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 4.875% Dep Sh Rate Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser D:

In Wednesday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 4.875% Dep Sh Rate Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser D (Symbol: ATH.PRD) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are up about 0.6%.

