Apollo Global Management's Preferred Shares Series D Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 4.875% Dep Sh Rate Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser D (Symbol: ATH.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $16.18 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.98% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ATH.PRD was trading at a 32.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.83% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH.PRD shares, versus APO:

Below is a dividend history chart for ATH.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 4.875% Dep Sh Rate Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser D:

In Tuesday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 4.875% Dep Sh Rate Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser D (Symbol: ATH.PRD) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are up about 2.7%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.