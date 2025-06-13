Apollo Global Management's Prefered Series E Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 7.750% Dep Sh Rate Reset Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser E (Symbol: ATH.PRE) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9375), with shares changing hands as low as $25.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, ATH.PRE was trading at a 4.88% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.38% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH.PRE shares, versus APO:
Below is a dividend history chart for ATH.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 7.750% Dep Sh Rate Reset Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser E:
In Friday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 7.750% Dep Sh Rate Reset Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser E (Symbol: ATH.PRE) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are down about 4.3%.
Also see:
Institutional Holders of PPSC
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FDRV
LEN Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.