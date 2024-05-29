Apollo Global Management's Prefered Series C Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.375% Dep Sh Rate Reset Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser C (Symbol: ATH.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $24.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, ATH.PRC was trading at a 0.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.42% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ATH.PRC shares, versus APO:

Below is a dividend history chart for ATH.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.375% Dep Sh Rate Reset Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser C:

In Wednesday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.375% Dep Sh Rate Reset Non-Cumul Pref Shares Ser C (Symbol: ATH.PRC) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are off about 2.6%.

