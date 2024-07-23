Apollo Global Management's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in APO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 options trades for Apollo Global Management. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 20% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $127,577, and 28 calls, totaling $2,932,774.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $150.0 for Apollo Global Management over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.4 $5.2 $6.39 $150.00 $639.0K 1.5K 0 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.6 $10.5 $10.5 $125.00 $234.9K 11.4K 1.0K APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.4 $10.5 $125.00 $210.3K 11.4K 300 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $130.00 $200.8K 6.3K 2.1K APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.0 $7.8 $8.0 $130.00 $200.0K 6.3K 1.8K

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

In light of the recent options history for Apollo Global Management, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Apollo Global Management With a volume of 305,671, the price of APO is up 0.8% at $124.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Apollo Global Management

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $135.25.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $123. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $130. An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $141. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $147.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apollo Global Management with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

