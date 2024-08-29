Apollo Global Management's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Apollo Global Management.

Looking at options history for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 68% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 12% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $51,050 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,566,326.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $185.0 for Apollo Global Management, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Apollo Global Management's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Apollo Global Management's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $185.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.2 $1.4 $3.05 $150.00 $610.0K 2.5K 2.0K APO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $19.1 $18.8 $18.95 $100.00 $208.4K 599 110 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.6 $2.55 $2.63 $120.00 $131.2K 297 3.4K APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.55 $2.45 $2.54 $120.00 $108.2K 297 2.1K APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.5 $2.45 $2.52 $120.00 $89.2K 297 2.5K

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Apollo Global Management, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Apollo Global Management Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,605,406, the price of APO is down -0.11% at $113.26. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Apollo Global Management

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $131.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Argus Research keeps a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $125. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $129. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $124. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $128. An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $153.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apollo Global Management with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.