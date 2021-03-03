Apollo Global Management to take Michaels Cos private for $3.3 bln

Adds deal details, Michaels share move

March 3 (Reuters) - Craft supplies retailer Michaels Cos MIK.O said on Wednesday it would be taken private by Apollo Global Management APO.N for $3.3 billion.

The private equity firm will pay Michaels shareholders $22 per share, a 46.7% premium to the stock's close on Friday, before the New York Times first reported a potential deal.

Michaels shares were up about 9% premarket, before trading on the stock was halted. The stock has risen over 340% in the last year as its business boomed from people taking up hobbies while staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total deal value is $5 billion, Michaels said.

