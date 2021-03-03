Apollo Global Management to buy Michael Cos for $3.3 bln

March 3 (Reuters) - Crafts retailer Michaels Cos MIK.O said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement to be bought by private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N for $3.3 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

