Apollo Global Management to buy Michael Cos for $3.3 bln

March 3 (Reuters) - Crafts retailer Michaels Cos MIK.O said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement to be bought by private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N for $3.3 billion.

