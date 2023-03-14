Markets
APO

Apollo Global Management To Acquire Univar Solutions In $8.1 Bln Deal : Report

March 14, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has agreed to acquire chemical company Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) for $8.1 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, UNVR was trading at $35.44 up $4.27 or 13.70%.

The deal is expected to be unveiled Tuesday.

In early January, German chemicals distributor Brenntag (BNTGF.PK) said it terminated its preliminary buy-out discussions with Univar Solutions. But Univar then said it would continue discussions relating to other indications of interest that have been received with respect to a potential transaction.

