Apollo Global Management Slips To Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) reported Thursday first-quarter net loss attributable to the company of $870 million or $1.50 per share, compared to net income of $679 million or $2.81 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.52 per share, compared to $0.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings - normalized - were $1.28 per share.

Total revenue for the quarter plunged to $875 million from $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.03 per share on revenues of $903 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.