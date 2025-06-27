Apollo Global Management Schedules Release of Q2 2025 Financial Results

Apollo will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, via webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

Apollo (NYSE: APO) will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 5, 2025, before the New York Stock Exchange opens. A management review will take place at 8:30 am EDT via public webcast, which can be accessed on Apollo's Investor Relations website, with a replay available shortly after. The company, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $785 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, focuses on providing clients with excess returns across various investment strategies while supporting businesses with innovative capital solutions. Interested individuals can sign up for updates via email through the company's website.

Potential Positives

Apollo is set to release its financial results for Q2 2025, which may provide insights into the company's performance and growth trajectory.

The scheduled management review via public webcast demonstrates transparency and encourages engagement with investors and stakeholders.

Apollo reported approximately $785 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, indicating significant scale and market presence.

The firm's extensive experience and integrated approach highlight its commitment to delivering strong returns and innovative solutions to clients.

Potential Negatives

e

FAQ

When will Apollo release its second quarter 2025 financial results?

Apollo plans to release its financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, before NYSE trading opens.

What time is the financial results webcast?

The webcast reviewing Apollo’s financial results will be held at 8:30 am EDT.

Where can I watch Apollo's financial results webcast?

The webcast will be available on Apollo’s Investor Relations website at ir.apollo.com.

How can I receive updates from Apollo via email?

Interested individuals can sign up for email updates through the Apollo website.

What is Apollo's focus as an alternative asset manager?

Apollo aims to provide excess returns across the risk-reward spectrum, from credit to private equity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APO Insider Trading Activity

$APO insiders have traded $APO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON D BLACK has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,107,725 shares for an estimated $138,698,529 .

. 2018 GST TRUST LB purchased 607,725 shares for an estimated $67,697,526

MARTIN KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,321,650 .

. PAULINE RICHARDS purchased 550 shares for an estimated $78,071

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$APO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 598 institutional investors add shares of $APO stock to their portfolio, and 524 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$APO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $APO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $APO forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) plans to release financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review Apollo’s financial results at 8:30 am EDT via public webcast available on Apollo’s Investor Relations website at



ir.apollo.com



. A replay will be available one hour after the event.





Apollo distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them



here



.







About Apollo







Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $785 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit



www.apollo.com



.







Contacts







Noah Gunn





Global Head of Investor Relations





Apollo Global Management, Inc.





(212) 822-0540







IR@apollo.com







Joanna Rose





Global Head of Corporate Communications





Apollo Global Management, Inc.





(212) 822-0491







Communications@apollo.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.