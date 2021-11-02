Markets
APO

Apollo Global Management Q3 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) reported third quarter distributable earnings per share of $1.71 compared to $0.47, prior year. The company said its distributable earnings per share increased nearly 3x year-over-year, primarily due to higher realized performance fees and principal investment income.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total Assets Under Management increased to $481.1 billion during the quarter, primarily driven by growth of retirement services clients, the company said.

Net income to class A stockholders was $249.2 million or $1.01 per share, compared to $263.2 million or $1.11 per share, last year. Total revenues increased to $1.08 billion from $1.02 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $1.02 billion in revenue.

Apollo has declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of its class A common stock for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular