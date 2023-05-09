Apollo Global Management Q1 Adj. Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) reported first-quarter net income to stockholders of $1.01 billion or $1.66 per share compared to a loss of $401 million or $0.70 per share, last year. Adjusted net income declined to $845 million or $1.42 per share from $917 million or $1.53 per share. Adjusted net income per share, normalized, was $1.58 compared to $1.33, prior year.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues increased to $5.30 billion from $862 million, last year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. has declared a cash dividend of $0.43 per share of its common stock for the first quarter. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2023.

