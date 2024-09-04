Apollo Global Management Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Apollo Global Management.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $202,099, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $439,530.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $120.0 for Apollo Global Management over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apollo Global Management options trades today is 666.0 with a total volume of 2,736.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apollo Global Management's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.2 $13.5 $14.0 $110.00 $140.0K 217 106 APO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.3 $7.4 $100.00 $74.0K 329 100 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.8 $4.2 $4.6 $107.00 $65.3K 319 8 APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.65 $1.6 $1.6 $107.00 $62.5K 117 391 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.6 $4.4 $4.6 $107.00 $57.5K 319 375

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

In light of the recent options history for Apollo Global Management, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Apollo Global Management Currently trading with a volume of 1,689,725, the APO's price is down by -2.61%, now at $108.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Apollo Global Management

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $131.25.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $124. In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $123. An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $153. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Argus Research keeps a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Apollo Global Management options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

