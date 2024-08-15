Apollo Global Management Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apollo Global Management.

Looking at options history for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $112,000 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $2,145,340.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $92.5 to $120.0 for Apollo Global Management over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apollo Global Management options trades today is 1234.57 with a total volume of 3,605.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apollo Global Management's big money trades within a strike price range of $92.5 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.1 $6.9 $6.91 $115.00 $1.0M 1.2K 1.7K APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.4 $7.1 $7.2 $105.00 $864.0K 2.8K 1.2K APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.4 $12.3 $12.3 $105.00 $123.0K 1.8K 104 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $11.2 $11.1 $11.2 $120.00 $56.0K 1.5K 117 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $11.2 $11.1 $11.2 $120.00 $56.0K 1.5K 67

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

In light of the recent options history for Apollo Global Management, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Apollo Global Management Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,275,719, the price of APO is up 4.39% at $110.63. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Apollo Global Management

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $126.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $123. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $124. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $128. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $129.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Apollo Global Management with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.