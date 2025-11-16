Apollo Global Management (MUN:N7I) Price Target Decreased by 24.46% to 136.60

The average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management (MUN:N7I) has been revised to 136,60 € / share. This is a decrease of 24.46% from the prior estimate of 180,84 € dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 115,69 € to a high of 153,00 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.53% from the latest reported closing price of 112,40 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to N7I is 0.39%, an increase of 8.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 431,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 28,220K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,274K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N7I by 14.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,861K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,607K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N7I by 5.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,815K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,420K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N7I by 5.04% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,887K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,704K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,603K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in N7I by 11.11% over the last quarter.

