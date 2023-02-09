Apollo Global Management, LLC Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $584 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Apollo Global Management, LLC reported adjusted earnings of $853.2 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 305.2% to $4.842 billion from $1.195 billion last year.

Apollo Global Management, LLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $584 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.5 -Revenue (Q4): $4.842 Bln vs. $1.195 Bln last year.

