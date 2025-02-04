Apollo Global Management, LLC Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.462 billion, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $2.732 billion, or $4.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Apollo Global Management, LLC reported adjusted earnings of $1.360 billion or $2.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 52.2% to $5.283 billion from $11.046 billion last year.

Apollo Global Management, LLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.462 Bln. vs. $2.732 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.39 vs. $4.44 last year. -Revenue: $5.283 Bln vs. $11.046 Bln last year.

