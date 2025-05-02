Apollo Global Management, LLC Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $418 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $1.403 billion, or $2.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Apollo Global Management, LLC reported adjusted earnings of $1.119 billion or $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 21.2% to $5.548 million from $7.040 million last year.

Apollo Global Management, LLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $418 Mln. vs. $1.403 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $2.28 last year. -Revenue: $5.548 Mln vs. $7.040 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.