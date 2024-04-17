Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Preferred Security (APOS) Price Target Increased by 7.03% to 30.64

The average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:APOS) has been revised to 30.64 / share. This is an increase of 7.03% from the prior estimate of 28.62 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.68 to a high of 35.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.79% from the latest reported closing price of 26.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APOS is 0.66%, a decrease of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.47% to 9,710K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,199K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,130K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,018K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing an increase of 16.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 25.83% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 534K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACPSX - Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund holds 508K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

apollo global management, llc and its subsidiaries ("apollo") is a leading global alternative investment manager. we are contrarian, value-oriented investors in private equity, credit and real estate, with significant distressed expertise. we operate our businesses in an integrated manner which we believe distinguishes us from other alternative investment managers. we have applied this investment philosophy over our 25-year history, deploying capital across the balance sheet of industry leading businesses, and seeking to create value for our investors throughout economic cycles.

