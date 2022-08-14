Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Looks Just Right With A 25% Price Jump

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 25% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, despite the strong performance over the last month, the full year gain of 2.7% isn't as attractive.

Following the firm bounce in price, Apollo Global Management's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 15x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

For example, consider that Apollo Global Management's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think the company will still do enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NYSE:APO Price Based on Past Earnings August 14th 2022 Although there are no analyst estimates available for Apollo Global Management, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Apollo Global Management's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Apollo Global Management's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 71%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 57% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 8.9% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Apollo Global Management is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

The strong share price surge has got Apollo Global Management's P/E rushing to great heights as well. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Apollo Global Management maintains its high P/E on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident earnings aren't under threat. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Apollo Global Management that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

