Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) reported $793 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.7%. EPS of $1.70 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $781.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65, the EPS surprise was +3.03%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Apollo Global Management Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Assets Under Management : $617.11 billion compared to the $622.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $617.11 billion compared to the $622.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Management fees : $620 million compared to the $625.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $620 million compared to the $625.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Fee-related performance fees : $35 million versus $27.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $35 million versus $27.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Capital solutions fees and other, net : $138 million versus $134.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $138 million versus $134.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings - Fixed income and other investment income, net : $2.21 billion compared to the $2.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.21 billion compared to the $2.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings - Alternative investment income, net : $259 million versus $276.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $259 million versus $276.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings : $799 million versus $762.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $799 million versus $762.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Principal Investing - Realized performance fees : $177 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.84 million.

: $177 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.84 million. Segment Earnings- Principal Investing - Realized investment income : $2 million versus $26.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2 million versus $26.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings : $442 million versus $429.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $442 million versus $429.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Principal Investing Income : $20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.29 million.

: $20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.29 million. Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings - Strategic capital management fees: $16 million versus $14.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

