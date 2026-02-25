Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond (APOS) Price Target Increased by 13.32% to 38.02

The average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:APOS) has been revised to $38.02 / share. This is an increase of 13.32% from the prior estimate of $33.55 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.72 to a high of $44.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.85% from the latest reported closing price of $26.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 34.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APOS is 0.49%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.65% to 5,586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,900K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 5.23% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 486K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 5.94% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund holds 366K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing a decrease of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 13.04% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 300K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares , representing a decrease of 51.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 30.52% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 280K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 12.23% over the last quarter.

