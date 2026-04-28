Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond (APOS) Price Target Decreased by 16.69% to 29.44

The average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond (NYSE:APOS) has been revised to $29.44 / share. This is a decrease of 16.69% from the prior estimate of $35.33 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.38 to a high of $36.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.00% from the latest reported closing price of $25.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management, Inc. - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 90.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APOS is 0.14%, an increase of 74.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.10% to 323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sterling Capital Management holds 249K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Shikiar Asset Management holds 63K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOS by 0.11% over the last quarter.

Ccm Investment Advisers holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Thompson Investment Management holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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