Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased APO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.77, the dividend yield is 4.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APO was $45.77, representing a -17.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.39 and a 135.2% increase over the 52 week low of $19.46.

APO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). APO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.84. Zacks Investment Research reports APO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.47%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

