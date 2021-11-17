Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that APO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.79, the dividend yield is 2.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APO was $75.79, representing a -6.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.07 and a 76.71% increase over the 52 week low of $42.89.

APO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). APO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.32. Zacks Investment Research reports APO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 132.55%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the apo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Select Growth ETF (IVSG)

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 16.19% over the last 100 days. IVSG has the highest percent weighting of APO at 4.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.