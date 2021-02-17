Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.65% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of APO was $51.52, representing a -6.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.39 and a 164.75% increase over the 52 week low of $19.46.

APO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). APO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports APO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.41%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.