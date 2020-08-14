Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased APO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.49, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APO was $48.49, representing a -12.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.39 and a 149.18% increase over the 52 week low of $19.46.

APO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). APO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.32. Zacks Investment Research reports APO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.73%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APO as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 154.33% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.