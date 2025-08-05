Markets
APO

Apollo Global Management, Inc Announces Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

August 05, 2025 — 06:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $605 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $828 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Apollo Global Management, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.179 billion or $1.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $6.814 billion from $6.018 billion last year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $605 Mln. vs. $828 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $6.814 Bln vs. $6.018 Bln last year.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
