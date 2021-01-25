Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black To Retire, But Will Remain Chairman

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management (APO) on Monday announced that Leon Black will retire as CEO by the end of July, but will remain as chairman.

The announcement follows after the private equity firm revealed that a probe of Black's ties with sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein had found no wrongdoing.

The review conducted by law firm Dechert into Black's relationship with Epstein found that Apollo never retained Epstein for any services and Epstein never invested in any Apollo-managed funds.

The findings of the report are also consistent with statements made by Black and Apollo regarding the prior relationship. Previously, Black had claimed that he was completely unaware of Epstein's abhorrent misconduct that came to light in late 2018.

The report also revealed that all fees paid to Epstein by Black or his Family Office were for bona fide tax, estate planning and other related services, and the amounts were intended to be proportional to the value provided by Epstein.

The company has appointed Marc Rowan as CEO. Further, Apollo's Board will be expanded and will include four new independent directors. Pamela Joyner, an esteemed business leader and founder of Avid Partners, and Siddhartha Mukherjee, a world-renowned physician and scientist, have been appointed to the Board effective March 1, 2021. The company expects to appoint two additional independent directors from highly qualified candidates as soon as practical.

Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. He killed himself in a federal jail in August 2019. According to prosecutor, he sexually abused dozens of underage girls from 2002 though 2005 at his residences in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida.

