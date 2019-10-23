US Markets

Apollo Global Management buys 48.67% stake in Italy's Gamenet

Contributor
Elisa Anzolin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said on Wednesday it had signed agreements to buy a 48.67% stake of Italian gaming company Gamenet, with the aim of delisting the group.

MILAN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N said on Wednesday it had signed agreements to buy a 48.67% stake of Italian gaming company Gamenet GAME.MI, with the aim of delisting the group.

Gamenet shares were down 5.8% at 0910 GMT at 13 euros per share, moving towards the proposed price of 12.5 euro per share. Gamenet shares rose 11% last week.

Under two separate accords, Apollo is set to buy through Gamma Bidco a 28.67% stake from TCP Lux Eurinvest and a 20% stake from Intralot Italian Investments for a total of 182.5 million euros.

Apollo said the acquisition would be completed by the first quarter of 2020 and it would then launch a mandatory takeover offer, with the aim of delisting the company.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692; Reuters Messaging: elisa.anzolin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular