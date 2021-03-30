Apollo Global Management (APO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Apollo Global Management Inc Class A (Symbol: APO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.35, changing hands as high as $48.10 per share. Apollo Global Management Inc Class A shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APO's low point in its 52 week range is $29.29 per share, with $55.385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.25.

