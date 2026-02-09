Apollo Global Management (APO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) reported $1.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.3%. EPS of $2.47 for the same period compares to $2.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03, the EPS surprise was +21.74%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Assets Under Management : $938 billion versus $934 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $938 billion versus $934 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Management fees : $942 million versus $918.43 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $942 million versus $918.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Capital solutions fees and other, net : $226 million versus $195.97 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $226 million versus $195.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Fee-related performance fee : $76 million compared to the $73.93 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $76 million compared to the $73.93 million average estimate based on five analysts. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Alternative net investment income : $344 million compared to the $331.5 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $344 million compared to the $331.5 million average estimate based on five analysts. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized investment income : $36 million versus $17.57 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $36 million versus $17.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized performance fees : $588 million versus $280.95 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $588 million versus $280.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Fixed income and other net investment income : $3.51 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.48 billion.

: $3.51 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.48 billion. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Strategic capital management fees : $35 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $35.24 million.

: $35 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $35.24 million. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income : $227 million compared to the $71.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $227 million compared to the $71.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings : $865 million compared to the $846.85 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $865 million compared to the $846.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings: $690 million compared to the $669.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Apollo Global Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

