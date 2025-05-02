Apollo Global Management (APO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) reported revenue of $978 million, up 16.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $961.36 million, representing a surprise of +1.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Apollo Global Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Assets Under Management : $785 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $778.74 billion.

: $785 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $778.74 billion. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Management fees : $770 million compared to the $757.41 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $770 million compared to the $757.41 million average estimate based on six analysts. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Capital solutions fees and other, net : $154 million versus $148.44 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $154 million versus $148.44 million estimated by six analysts on average. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Fee-related performance fee : $54 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $55.78 million.

: $54 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $55.78 million. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Alternative net investment income : $315 million versus $298.04 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $315 million versus $298.04 million estimated by six analysts on average. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized investment income : $28 million versus $23.02 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $28 million versus $23.02 million estimated by six analysts on average. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized performance fees : $190 million versus $265.64 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $190 million versus $265.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Fixed income and other net investment income : $2.91 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.91 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Strategic capital management fees : $29 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $28.22 million.

: $29 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $28.22 million. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income : $14 million versus $76.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $14 million versus $76.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings : $804 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $821.74 million.

: $804 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $821.74 million. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings: $559 million compared to the $553.30 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Apollo Global Management have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

