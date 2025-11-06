Apollo Global Management (APO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, up 24% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.14, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of +4.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Assets Under Management : $908 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $881.23 billion.

: $908 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $881.23 billion. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized performance fees : $201 million compared to the $198.6 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $201 million compared to the $198.6 million average estimate based on five analysts. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized investment income : $18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.98 million.

: $18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.98 million. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Fee-related performance fee : $73 million versus $61.06 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $73 million versus $61.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Strategic capital management fees : $35 million compared to the $33.1 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $35 million compared to the $33.1 million average estimate based on five analysts. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Alternative net investment income : $321 million compared to the $324.94 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $321 million compared to the $324.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Management fees : $863 million compared to the $857.4 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $863 million compared to the $857.4 million average estimate based on five analysts. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Capital solutions fees and other, net : $212 million versus $181.1 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $212 million versus $181.1 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Fixed income and other net investment income : $3.42 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.28 billion.

: $3.42 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.28 billion. Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings : $652 million versus $625.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $652 million versus $625.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings : $871 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $818.28 million.

: $871 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $818.28 million. Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income: $50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $42.09 million.

Here is how Apollo Global Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

