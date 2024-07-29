Apollo Global Management (APO) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $871.9 million, increasing 10% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Apollo Global Management metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Assets Under Management' will reach $699.54 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $617.11 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Management fees' will likely reach $672.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $620 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Fee-related performance fees' should come in at $48.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $35 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Capital solutions fees and other, net' reaching $163.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $138 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings- Net Investment Spread - Fixed income and other investment income' at $2.56 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings- Net Investment Spread - Alternative investment income' will reach $294.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $259 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings' of $875.99 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $799 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Earnings- Principal Investing - Realized performance fees' to come in at $114.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $177 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings' stands at $488.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $442 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Earnings- Principal Investing Income' will reach $24.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings- Net Investment Spread - Strategic capital management fees' should arrive at $26.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Apollo Global Management have demonstrated returns of +3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

